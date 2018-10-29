Townsend & Associates Inc Has $1.27 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 328.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 95.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.85.

In other news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $72,731.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.11, for a total value of $852,585.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,900 and have sold 510,768 shares valued at $77,192,626. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $4.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.99. 9,139,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,462,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.09, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $98.68 and a 1-year high of $161.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

