TowneBank (TOWN) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Raymond James

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Friday. Raymond James currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Brean Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised TowneBank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 target price on TowneBank and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TowneBank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.90. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $137.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.83 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 19.03%. Research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 285,178 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 26,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

