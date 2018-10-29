Towerview LLC Increases Holdings in New York REIT Inc (NYRT)

Towerview LLC grew its stake in shares of New York REIT Inc (NYSE:NYRT) by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. New York REIT comprises approximately 1.6% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Towerview LLC’s holdings in New York REIT were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in New York REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $8,138,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,699,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York REIT by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New York REIT alerts:

In other New York REIT news, Director Howard Goldberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $142,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Andrew Garilli purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYRT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,134. New York REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $76.40.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of New York REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th.

About New York REIT

NYRT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns income-producing commercial real estate, including office and retail properties, located in New York City. NYRT's shareholders recently adopted a plan of liquidation pursuant to which NYRT is liquidating and winding down and, in connection therewith, is seeking to sell its assets in an orderly fashion to maximize shareholder value.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York REIT Inc (NYSE:NYRT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.