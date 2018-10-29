Tower International (TOWR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $526 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.00 million.

TOWR stock opened at $24.72 on Monday. Tower International has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $509.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Tower International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Tower International’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

TOWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tower International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tower International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tower International from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tower International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Tower International

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

