Tower International Inc (TOWR) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Tower International accounts for 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 1.64% of Tower International worth $10,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOWR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tower International by 100.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 395,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after acquiring an additional 198,069 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Tower International during the second quarter valued at $2,445,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tower International by 29.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 67,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tower International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,282,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,593,000 after acquiring an additional 61,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Tower International during the second quarter valued at $1,622,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tower International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tower International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tower International from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:TOWR traded up $3.36 on Monday, reaching $28.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,999. Tower International Inc has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Tower International had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $524.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tower International Inc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Tower International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. Tower International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

About Tower International

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

