Total SA (TOT) Position Boosted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Total by 2,993.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,285,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,048,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Total by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,475,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $210,498,000 after acquiring an additional 874,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Total by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,114,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $188,615,000 after acquiring an additional 320,069 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Total by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,826,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $171,195,000 after acquiring an additional 158,954 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Total by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 863,679 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $55,612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

TOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

NYSE TOT traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.29. 1,709,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,472. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $53.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Total had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $54.72 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7442 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. Total’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

