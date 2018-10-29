TopBuild (BLD) vs. Lime Energy (LIME) Head to Head Analysis

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) and Lime Energy (OTCMKTS:LIME) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TopBuild and Lime Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TopBuild 9.10% 12.42% 6.46% Lime Energy N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TopBuild and Lime Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TopBuild 0 1 7 0 2.88 Lime Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

TopBuild currently has a consensus price target of $86.22, indicating a potential upside of 95.47%. Given TopBuild’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TopBuild is more favorable than Lime Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of TopBuild shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of TopBuild shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Lime Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

TopBuild has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lime Energy has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TopBuild and Lime Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TopBuild $1.91 billion 0.82 $158.13 million $2.78 15.87 Lime Energy $112.62 million 0.47 -$3.15 million N/A N/A

TopBuild has higher revenue and earnings than Lime Energy.

Summary

TopBuild beats Lime Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services. The company also provides various services and tools that are designed to assist builders in applying the principles of building science to new home construction, which includes pre-construction plan reviews, various inspection services, and diagnostic testing; and home energy rating services. It serves single-family homebuilders, local/single-family custom builders, multi-family builders, commercial general contractors, remodelers, and individual homeowners, as well as insulation contractors, gutter contractors, weatherization contractors, other contractors, dealers, metal building erectors, and modular home builders. TopBuild Corp. has approximately 175 installation branches located in 41 states, and 70 distribution centers in 32 states. The company was formerly known as Masco SpinCo Corp. and changed its name to TopBuild Corp. in March 2015. TopBuild Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Lime Energy Company Profile

Lime Energy Co. engages in the designing and implementing energy efficiency programs for utilities in the United States. It offers direct install energy efficiency solutions for small and mid-size commercial and industrial business programs to enhance energy efficiency, and reduce energy-related expenditures and the impact of energy use on the environment. The company's solutions comprise energy efficient lighting upgrades and energy efficient mechanical upgrades. It also provides utility program management and implementation services, which comprise program design, program administration, customer recruitment-marketing and sales, and auditing and implementation of energy efficiency projects. The company was formerly known as Electric City Corp. and changed its name to Lime Energy Co. in September 2006. Lime Energy Co. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

