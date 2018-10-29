Top Image Systems (TISA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.72

Shares of Top Image Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:TISA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 23100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TISA. ValuEngine upgraded Top Image Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Top Image Systems in a report on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Top Image Systems Ltd. develops and markets automated data capture solutions for managing and validating content gathered from customers, trading partners, and employees worldwide. Its solutions deliver digital content to the applications that drive an enterprise by using technologies, such as wireless communications, servers, form processing, and information recognition systems.

