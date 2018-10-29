Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) Short Interest Up 148.2% in October

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,508,880 shares, an increase of 148.2% from the September 28th total of 607,998 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,892,528 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.37 on Monday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,659.34% and a negative net margin of 295.69%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Titan Pharmaceuticals will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Marc Rubin purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 556,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,079.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sunil Bhonsle purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 435,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,894.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 900,000 shares of company stock valued at $225,000. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 5.66% of Titan Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

