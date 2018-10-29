Timken (TKR) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.18-4.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.19. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.Timken also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $4.18-4.23 EPS.

TKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Timken from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Timken from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of TKR stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $37.25. 909,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.39. Timken has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $173,332.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,610.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $50,950.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,532.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

