Thrive Token (THRT) Market Capitalization Hits $850,202.00

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $850,202.00 and $42,121.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, BitForex and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00149175 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00243433 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $629.24 or 0.10016331 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012049 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,173,114 tokens. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Liquid and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

