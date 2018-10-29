TheStreet, Inc. (TST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.43 Million

Equities analysts expect TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) to report sales of $13.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TheStreet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.43 million. TheStreet reported sales of $15.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that TheStreet will report full-year sales of $53.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.58 million to $54.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $56.81 million, with estimates ranging from $56.41 million to $57.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TheStreet.

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TheStreet had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 50.81%. The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million.

TST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TheStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on TheStreet from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

TST traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.00. 68,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,013. TheStreet has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.20 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, major shareholder Jay C. Hoag sold 1,755,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $3,510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TST. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in TheStreet by 126.2% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 115,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 64,517 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in TheStreet by 37.4% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 125,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TheStreet during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in TheStreet by 197.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 150,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TheStreet by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 83,417 shares during the last quarter. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TheStreet, Inc, a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.

