Thermon Group (THR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.65 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 4.19%. Thermon Group’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Thermon Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

THR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.08. 742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.09. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thermon Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Thermon Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

