TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Shares Gap Down to $5.09

Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $5.09. TherapeuticsMD shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 624333 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.40.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 80.75% and a negative net margin of 582.86%. TherapeuticsMD’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 184,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $1,148,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,485,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,349,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Bernick sold 91,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $542,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,974,800 shares of company stock worth $11,975,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Managed Account Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 81,062 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 7.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,419,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 242,995 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

