TGAME (TGAME) Price Reaches $0.0226 on Exchanges

TGAME (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 29th. TGAME has a market cap of $0.00 and $105,578.00 worth of TGAME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TGAME has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One TGAME token can currently be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00148817 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00243526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.28 or 0.09992980 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012090 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TGAME Profile

TGAME’s launch date was May 11th, 2018. TGAME’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens. The official website for TGAME is ico.truegame.io . TGAME’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL . The official message board for TGAME is medium.com/@truegame

Buying and Selling TGAME

TGAME can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TGAME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TGAME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TGAME using one of the exchanges listed above.

