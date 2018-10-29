Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Maxim Group

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective hoisted by Maxim Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

“We maintain our Hold rating on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), though raise our price target to $72, from $67, ahead of the release of 3Q18 (September) results on Monday, October 29.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. BTIG Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.49.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $67.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $75.24.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $629.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.52 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,181.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $68,714.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,023 shares of company stock worth $973,715. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,179,000 after purchasing an additional 672,768 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 655,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,948,000 after purchasing an additional 372,362 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 224,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 122,405 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 854.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 111,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,137,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

