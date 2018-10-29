Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in Clorox Co (CLX)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $147.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.36. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $155.23.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 103.18% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. UBS Group began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.29.

In other Clorox news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 9,265 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $1,297,285.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,705.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 12,880 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.10, for a total value of $1,856,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,483 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,268 shares of company stock worth $4,196,686. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

