Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David E. Barry bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $810.00 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $162,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maurice Meyer III sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.00, for a total value of $95,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,046 shares in the company, valued at $54,228,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,609 shares of company stock worth $2,227,696. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded down $21.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $690.86. 24,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.27. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a one year low of $390.24 and a one year high of $877.97.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 141.91% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

