Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,850 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $60,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $72,715,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in Texas Instruments by 76.9% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 11,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 86.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 556,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,703,000 after acquiring an additional 258,372 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 434.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Texas Instruments by 67.1% in the third quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 69,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 27,899 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.11.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.32. 4,823,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,533,684. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $120.75. The firm has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 57.94%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 20th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $2,824,222.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,117.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

