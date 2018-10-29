Tesla (TSLA) Price Target Raised to $323.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $316.00 to $323.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB reiterated a sell rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $316.85.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $330.90 on Thursday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $244.59 and a twelve month high of $387.46. The stock has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 34.62% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -10.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,988. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $573,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,208 shares in the company, valued at $45,963,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments.

