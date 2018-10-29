TerraNova 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $693.00 (TER)

TerraNova (CURRENCY:TER) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One TerraNova coin can currently be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. In the last week, TerraNova has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. TerraNova has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $693.00 worth of TerraNova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraNova alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007823 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00336982 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018815 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001244 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000360 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001261 BTC.

TerraNova Profile

TerraNova (CRYPTO:TER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 26th, 2017. TerraNova’s total supply is 1,058,739 coins. TerraNova’s official website is terranovacoin.wixsite.com/terranova-ter . TerraNova’s official Twitter account is @TerraNovaCoin

TerraNova Coin Trading

TerraNova can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraNova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraNova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraNova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraNova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.