Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,045 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up 2.2% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Starr International Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 198,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 52,599 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 84,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,035,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,673,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,546,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,341,000 after acquiring an additional 442,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $8,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,976,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.73.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.46. 18,091,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,585,494. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

