Ternium (TX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ternium (NYSE:TX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.13). Ternium had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Ternium to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $29.57 on Monday. Ternium has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14.

TX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, and roll formed products, as well as other products, such as pig iron.

