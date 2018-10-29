Templeton Emerging Markets (EMF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.89

Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 4071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets by 205.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 170,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 114,402 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets by 230.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 34,394 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets during the second quarter valued at $432,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets by 13.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets by 7.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 191,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF)

There is no company description available for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Inc.

