Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Boyd Gaming (BYD) Price Target to $31.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BYD. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $42.00 price objective on Boyd Gaming and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Boyd Gaming from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $25.64 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $612.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.30%.

In other news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 30,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $1,097,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,863.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,411. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,514. Corporate insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.5% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 102,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth about $213,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,569.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 50,883 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 24 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1,358,856 square feet of casino space, 30,267 slot machines, 632 table games, and 9,372 hotel rooms located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

