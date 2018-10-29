Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Shares Sold by Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,393 shares during the quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 65,548 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 7,208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 21,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,807,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after buying an additional 62,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,000. Institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,464,634. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “$8.27” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.49.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

