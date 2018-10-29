Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 148,559 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Teleflex worth $59,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Teleflex by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teleflex from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

In related news, Director Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $2,256,609.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,836,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.56 per share, with a total value of $237,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,035.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 89,159 shares of company stock valued at $22,836,943. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TFX opened at $235.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $227.52 and a fifty-two week high of $288.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $609.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.