Telecom Argentina SA (TEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

Shares of TEO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,743. Telecom Argentina has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 99.9% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 5,115.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 36.5% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fixed Services, Personal Mobile Services, and Núcleo Mobile Services. It offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; and data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services.

