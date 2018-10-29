TE Connectivity (TEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 31st. Analysts expect TE Connectivity to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter.
TEL stock opened at $74.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $73.70 and a 12 month high of $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $114.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.