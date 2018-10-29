TE Connectivity (TEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 31st. Analysts expect TE Connectivity to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter.

TEL stock opened at $74.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $73.70 and a 12 month high of $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $114.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.