TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 35,020 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 345,364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 35,020 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $587,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $24,895,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 31.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America now owns 696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 15,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,160,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $221,000. 56.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,981.72, for a total transaction of $3,963,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,817,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,905.00, for a total value of $952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,308 shares of company stock worth $47,905,498. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,642.81 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,050.55 and a 1 year high of $2,050.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $801.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$1,842.92” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective (up previously from $1,800.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Amazon.com to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,083.06.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.