TCG BDC Inc (CGBD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on TCG BDC from $17.75 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TCG BDC in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TCG BDC by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 46,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in TCG BDC in the 1st quarter worth $6,292,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in TCG BDC by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 36,375 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC purchased a new stake in TCG BDC in the 1st quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in TCG BDC by 358.7% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 465,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 364,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of -0.54. TCG BDC has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $20.30.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 45.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is presently 85.06%.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

