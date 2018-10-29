Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 1,101 Shares of MSA Safety Inc (MSA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in MSA Safety by 3.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in MSA Safety by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in MSA Safety by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in MSA Safety by 16.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 11.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSA opened at $103.61 on Monday. MSA Safety Inc has a 52 week low of $71.47 and a 52 week high of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.30.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. MSA Safety had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

