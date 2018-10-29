Tarbox Family Office Inc. Buys 12,684 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (FNDF)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index makes up about 2.0% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 457.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 43.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 38,850 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 68.2% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 42.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 33.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index stock opened at $27.18 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $32.54.

