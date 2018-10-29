Talao Price Reaches $0.0576 (TALAO)

Talao (CURRENCY:TALAO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Talao token can now be purchased for about $0.0576 or 0.00000894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Talao has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. Talao has a market cap of $588,570.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Talao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Talao alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00148505 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00244038 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $627.49 or 0.09944265 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012061 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Talao Token Profile

Talao’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,226,907 tokens. The official website for Talao is www.talao.io . Talao’s official Twitter account is @TalaoDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Talao is /r/Talao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Talao Token Trading

Talao can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Talao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Talao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Talao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Talao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Talao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.