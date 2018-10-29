Takkt (TTK) Given a €19.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TTK. Commerzbank set a €17.60 ($20.47) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Takkt in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €21.60 ($25.12) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Takkt has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €19.53 ($22.71).

Shares of ETR TTK opened at €15.60 ($18.14) on Thursday. Takkt has a 52-week low of €17.30 ($20.12) and a 52-week high of €23.10 ($26.86).

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters, bread baskets, and table decorations, as well as plates and cutlery for the food service and retail industries.

