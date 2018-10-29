Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TCMD. BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $62.71 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $73.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 298.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $2,506,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,129 shares in the company, valued at $21,406,869.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynn Larson Blake sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $36,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,386,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

