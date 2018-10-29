Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 669,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,604 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $54,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,288,000 after acquiring an additional 484,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

TRHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.82.

NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.82. 92,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,989. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,770.50, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $91.16.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.73 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 16.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $577,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,240. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

