TaaS (TAAS) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. TaaS has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $3,136.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00006457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Liqui and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00148845 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00244416 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.80 or 0.09949902 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012059 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS was first traded on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

