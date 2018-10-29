SYSCO Co. (SYY) Shares Sold by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. reduced its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. SYSCO makes up about 1.2% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 147,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 80,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of SYSCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “$70.32” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.15.

In related news, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $369,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,882,233.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,115,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $158,249,931.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,614.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,969,811 shares of company stock worth $297,370,093. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYSCO stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.28. The stock had a trading volume of 203,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,759. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 68.15%. SYSCO’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

