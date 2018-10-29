Synchrony Financial (SYF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.94. Synchrony Financial posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Synchrony Financial.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYF. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. UBS Group raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

SYF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 422,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 34,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.