Symantec Co. (SYMC) Short Interest Up 11.8% in October

Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,827,921 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the September 28th total of 17,738,243 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,062,750 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 355.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symantec in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 47.9% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symantec in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 498.7% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYMC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Symantec from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Symantec from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Symantec from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.55.

SYMC stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. Symantec has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $32.95.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Symantec will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

