Swisscoin (SIC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,455.00

Swisscoin (CURRENCY:SIC) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Swisscoin has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $11,455.00 worth of Swisscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swisscoin has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar. One Swisscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Rfinex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007908 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00343951 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00019092 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00001405 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000361 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Swisscoin Profile

SIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Swisscoin’s total supply is 10,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,332,137,376 coins. Swisscoin’s official website is www.swisscoin.community . The official message board for Swisscoin is www.swisscoin.community/#news . Swisscoin’s official Twitter account is @Swisscoin_Dev

Swisscoin Coin Trading

Swisscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Rfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swisscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swisscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swisscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

