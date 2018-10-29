Swiss Re (SREN) PT Set at CHF 99.10 by Barclays

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been given a CHF 99.10 price target by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

SREN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 98 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 87 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. UBS Group set a CHF 78 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 99 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 99.12.

VTX:SREN opened at CHF 97.12 on Monday. Swiss Re has a one year low of CHF 81.65 and a one year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

