Susquehanna Bancshares Downgrades Hibbett Sports (HIBB) to Neutral

Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hibbett Sports from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 27th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Hibbett Sports to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.54.

Shares of HIBB opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $318.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 3.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 60,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 35.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

