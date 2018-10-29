Superior Industries International (SUP) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

SUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research set a $15.00 target price on Superior Industries International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Industries International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Superior Industries International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Superior Industries International from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

SUP stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Superior Industries International has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $251.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Superior Industries International’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Superior Industries International will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. Superior Industries International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 753.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

