SunTrust Banks Trims Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Target Price to $46.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks to $46.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s FY2018 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

FBHS has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.85.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $73.62. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $256,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,063,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 213,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,256 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

