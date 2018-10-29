Sunesis Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA (VCIT)

Sunesis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the period. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA comprises approximately 3.0% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA by 475.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA by 2,405.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $82.78. 1,411,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,493. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA has a twelve month low of $82.36 and a twelve month high of $88.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD INTERMEDIA Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

