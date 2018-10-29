Sun Life Financial INC Acquires Shares of 825 Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,405.00 price target (up previously from $1,240.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,285.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,113.91, for a total transaction of $11,139,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532 shares in the company, valued at $592,600.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,206.20, for a total transaction of $96,496.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $468,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,646 shares of company stock worth $104,260,256. 13.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,071.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $980.64 and a 12 month high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

