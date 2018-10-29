Summit Insights Downgrades Palo Alto Networks (PANW) to Hold

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was downgraded by equities researchers at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $276.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.94.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $185.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $239.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The network technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $658.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.14 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.03, for a total transaction of $99,485.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,250.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $841,803.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,033,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,178 shares of company stock worth $64,093,741 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

