Stryker (SYK) Given a $170.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $170.00 target price on Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stryker to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.71.

Shares of SYK opened at $160.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. Stryker has a one year low of $146.80 and a one year high of $179.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 28.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

In other news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 37,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total transaction of $6,317,563.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,470.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total transaction of $133,627.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $931,542,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,862 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $899,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,333 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1,061.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 951,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $160,675,000 after acquiring an additional 869,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,551,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,145,795,000 after acquiring an additional 646,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

